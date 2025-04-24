Register now Make a gift
George is a vibrant 8-year-old who loves to read, play outside with his friends, and have movie nights with his family. After being sick and making multiple trips to the doctor with no improvement, George’s parents took him to the ER where he was diagnosed with AML: acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of leukemia. Since his diagnosis, George has been in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy. Like others battling blood cancer, George’s treatment will likely include a blood stem cell transplant so he can get back to ‘being a regular kid’. Please join us to get swabbed to be a potential blood stem cell donor for George and others battling blood cancer. YOU might be the ONE person who can save a life!


Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

