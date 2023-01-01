Skip to main content
Skip to footer
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
Patients
Colleges
Search
DKMS Websites
Register now
Make a gift
Get involved
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
go to page
Learn more
About DKMS
Blood Cancer
Science & Research
go to page
Donor info
Search for a match
A Potential Match
Prepare to Donate
Stem Cell Donation
After the Donation
How is my patient?
go to page
Register now
Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
Get involved
Virtual Drives
Genentech Carolinas Registration Drive
Genentech Carolinas Registration Drive
Register for this drive
Share this drive with your friends and family:
The Story
Genentech Carolinas is partnering with DKMS for the fight against blood cancer!
Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )
Enter your contact information
Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
Send it back with the pre-paid label.
Casting for a hero. DKMS.
DKMS Contact Person
Corey Alston
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Corey@dkms.org
646-983-5922
Share:
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor