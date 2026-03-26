You can be the match for Marc!

Marc (15) urgently needs a stem cell donation—register now!



While other teenagers are making plans for the future, 15-year-old Marc is currently fighting for his life.



He is a cheerful and active teenager who loves playing handball and cycling in his spare time. The middle school student was full of hope and had made plans for the future, including an upcoming internship that would have brought him closer to his dream career as an electrician.



However, on 25 November 2025, he received the shocking diagnosis of leukemia. Since then, his world has come to a standstill and his future is uncertain.



As chemotherapy has not achieved the desired results, only a suitable stem cell donation can help him now.



What makes Marc’s situation unique: His mother is from the Dominican Republic, his father grew up in Germany and has roots in Silesia (Poland). This unique mix of Caribbean and Central European genes means that the HLA tissue markers, which must match for a transplant, are extremely rare.



Anyone who is healthy and between the ages of 18 and 55 can register and, by donating stem cells, potentially help Marc or other patients waiting for a second chance at life. Because only those who are registered can be found as donors and save a life through a voluntary stem cell donation. Perhaps Marc’s as well?

Unfortunately the family has not many direct contacts in the US. If you have any contacts related to his specific heritage or any other ideas where to share Marc’s story please feel free to do so.