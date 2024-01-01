Florida Gulf Coast University Donor Drive

Swab to be a Donor

Florida Gulf Coast University is partnering with DKMS for the fight against blood cancer!

Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )

Enter your contact information

Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks

Send it back with the pre-paid label.

Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer. A bone marrow or stem cell transplant can be a lifesaving treatment for patients with blood cancers and about 70 other diseases, including aplastic anemia and sickle cell disease.

Every year, about 15,000 new searches are initiated in the US for an unrelated matching donor. Diversity matters. Most patients find a donor in someone who share their ancestry.