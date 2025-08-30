Register now Make a gift
FlixBus and Greyhound Donor Drive

Register for this drive

Your Journey Could Save a Life

Hop on. Log in. Save a life. A few clicks today; a potential cure tomorrow.

Welcome aboard! As your Flix ride gets underway, here’s a chance to start a journey that goes beyond today’s destination.


DKMS and Flix invite you to take a few minutes of your travel time to register as a potential blood stem cell donor. It’s free, simple, and every new registration brings hope to blood cancer patients around the world.


Why Does This Journey Matter? Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. By joining the blood stem cell registry, you're adding to a global pool where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds their lifesaving match.


Why You? Young people are especially needed in the global stem cell registry. If you’re between the ages of 18-55, in general good health, and ready to make a difference, you are a potential match!


What’s Next? We’ll send you a free swab kit directly to your home. You swab your cheek, send it back, and you’re on the registry.

Every new registration increases the chance that someone finds their perfect match.

Join DKMS and Flix on this lifesaving journey.

DKMS Contact Person
Peter Hannon
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
peterh@dkms.org347-931-0036
