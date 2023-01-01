The Dental Assisting Program at Flint Hills Technical College is hosting their annual stem cell donor drive. This year, you can help save the life of a blood cancer patient in need right from your phone or computer! Just click the register now link to check your eligibility status and begin the registration process to become a potential donor. A swab kit in a pre paid envelope will be sent to your home and upon return your registration is complete!

The more donors we register the more lives are saved! A simple cheek swab is the first step. DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 11 million registered donors, of whom over 98,000 who have saved lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give Helene a second chance or someone else’s child, parent, sibling, or friend! Please register, thank you!