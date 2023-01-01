James's Story

My name is James, I’m a firefighter Paramedic for Tequesta fire rescue, in northern Palm Beach County Florida. Recently my life changed when I was diagnosed with the big “ C “ word, cancer. Non Hodgkin’s T cell lymphoma is what the diagnosis read as my oncologist reluctantly told me the bad news. This rare cancer is usually only found in people age 65+ but is more common in the fire fighting community. As firefighters we understand that we are at a much higher risk for danger, injuries and illness, a big one is a higher chance of being diagnosed with cancer. This page is not really about me, yes it’s about my story and my fight with cancer, but the real message I want to convey is that firefighters accept these risks to be YOUR hero. We live and breathe to help other people in any way so when you call, we are there for YOU. Now some may call that a hero, but we call it our purpose. Today I hope you decide to help in any way you can, not just for me but for anyone needing a bone marrow transplant like I do. I want visitors to this page to prove to me humanity is still alive and well, and that the world is full of good people. With each other we can get through anything. With each other we can change the world . I know I will beat cancer because I'm a fighter and because I have the support from all of you!

If you would like to donate to James' medical fund, you can do so at this link: https://gofund.me/2f383763

If you would like like to donate to DKMS for all the hard work and dedication they put into finding donors for those who need it, you can do so with the donate button above.

Thank you all so much for your willingness to get tested and your generosity on my behalf! Be safe and God bless you all!

