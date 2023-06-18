Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
DKMS patient, Yolanda, is searching for a stem cell donor.
DKMS patient, Yolanda, is searching for a stem cell donor.

Find Yolanda's Hero

Register for this drive

The story of Yolanda

Yolanda has spent her life helping others and now she needs your help.

DKMS patient, Yolanda Lee, with her family


Yolanda Lee is a 57-year-old, devoted wife, loving mother of 4, and doting grandmother of 4 who was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS); a rare disease of the blood where the stem cells no longer mature into healthy blood cells and the only cure is a stem cell transplant. MDS often does not cause early symptoms and are sometimes found in a routine blood test.

Yolanda woke up on December 26th, 2022 with a large bruise on her right side. She went to the ER and was immediately hospitalized due to critically low hemoglobin and platelet counts. After being hospitalized for 4 days of testing, she was diagnosed with MDS.

She retired from the Houston Fire Department after 24 years of service as an engineer operator, and also served in the U.S. Army for 28 years. Her service didn't stop after her diagnosis. She continues to serve alongside her husband, Pastor James Lee, who oversees a local food pantry that feeds over 12,000 clients monthly. She assists with pastoral care and ministering to and serving those in need. With that being said, she needs her community to help her find a blood stem cell donor.

"I am asking if you will kindly swab to see if you are a match, it only takes 5 minutes of your time to save a life. Thank you for considering being a donor for her, and the 50,000 others awaiting a stem cell transplant... May God bless you as you be a blessing to others!" - James, Yolanda's husband.

After a potential donor is determined, the donation is done through two (2) IVs, similar to donating plasma, except one of the IVs returns your blood to you and sifts out the stems cell donation.

A quick 3 minute cheek swab is all it takes to potential be a match for Yolanda and so many others!

DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit
DKMS patient Yolanda needs your help to find a stem cell donor for her MDS diagnosis
Local Donor Drive
Block Party for Yolanda
Willow Grove
06/18/2023
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH