Keep your chin up and fight for Shawn

Shawn is seriously ill. He has leukemia.

Shawn is described by his family and friends as a warm-hearted and loving person. With his open and friendly manner, he touches everyone around him. But Shawn, who is always there for others, now needs help himself: he has blood cancer.


Since his diagnosis a few weeks ago, his daily life has been spent in hospital. He longs to be at home – even if only for a brief moment. But that is currently out of the question. To survive, Shawn needs a stem cell donation.


Although many people have already registered, the right match has not yet been found. Shawn remains true to his motto, "Keep your chin up and fight!" and gives his all every day to fulfil his big dreams: to get well again, travel the world and return to his job soon.


Shawn is a police officer with heart and soul. Help him get back to working side by side with his team soon. Maybe you are the perfect match. Register as a stem cell donor for Shawn and others in need!

Lauren Stock
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
lauren@dkms.org(646) 901-1897
