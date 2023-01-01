Register nowMake a gift

Fight For Frank

Let's rally together for Frank and others!

When The Potter's House (founded by Bishop T. D. Jakes) Chief Operating Officer, Alpha Phi Alpha member, family man, active community member, spiritual leader and educator, Frank Dyer, was diagnosed with the beginning stages of blood cancer, the search for a matching donor began immediately.

As we learned more, we began to understand the challenges of finding a donor due to the lack of diversity in the donor pool. Although this is a fight for Frank Dyer, with 14,999 Americans battling various blood cancers and disorders, we know that there are many “Franks” in our community who are in dire need of our help.

Let’s rally together! Anyone in good health and between the ages of 18-55 can sign up. Registering as a potential blood stem cell donor is FREE, takes a matter of minutes, and involves understanding what happens IF found to be a matching donor, filling out a short form, and swabbing your cheeks. YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Frank or someone else.

It costs DKMS $45 to process each person's sample. As a nonprofit, we rely on funds raised by community members to help cover this cost. If you choose to make a donation toward the $45 processing fee, please click the green button.
Amy Roseman
amy@dkms.org

