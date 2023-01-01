Register nowMake a gift

Florida Gulf Coast University Donor Drive

Register for this drive

Swab to be a Donor

Florida Gulf Coast University is partnering with DKMS for the fight against blood cancer!

  • Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )
  • Enter your contact information
  • Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
  • Send it back with the pre-paid label.

Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer. A bone marrow or stem cell transplant can be a lifesaving treatment for patients with blood cancers and about 70 other diseases, including aplastic anemia and sickle cell disease.

Every year, about 15,000 new searches are initiated in the US for an unrelated matching donor. Diversity matters. Most patients find a donor in someone who share their ancestry.

DKMS Contact Person

Iris Caldwell
iris@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH