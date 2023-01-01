



My brother, Pedro a Dominican American who retired from the US Army veteran less than 3 years ago, was recently diagnosed with two rare blood disorders one of which is pre-leukemia. The only curative treatment is undergoing a bone marrow transplant. We are desperately searching for a matched donor to save his life by donate healthy stem cells so he can get a transplant.

The FBIRA is partnering with DKMS to host a registration drive to find both bone marrow and stem cell donors to help expand the registry and potentially provide patients with a second chance at life.

Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )

Enter your contact information

Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks

Send it back with the pre-paid label