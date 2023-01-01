Register nowMake a gift

Isaura "Jessie" Green Donor Registration Drive

Register for this drive


My brother, Pedro a Dominican American who retired from the US Army veteran less than 3 years ago, was recently diagnosed with two rare blood disorders one of which is pre-leukemia. The only curative treatment is undergoing a bone marrow transplant. We are desperately searching for a matched donor to save his life by donate healthy stem cells so he can get a transplant.

The FBIRA is partnering with DKMS to host a registration drive to find both bone marrow and stem cell donors to help expand the registry and potentially provide patients with a second chance at life.

  • Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )
  • Enter your contact information
  • Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
  • Send it back with the pre-paid label

DKMS Contact Person

Iris Caldwell
iris@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH