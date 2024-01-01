Register now Make a gift
Swabbing with Fast Pace Health

Swabbing with Fast Pace Health

Signing up to be a bone marrow donor is a selfless act that can save lives. The process starts with a simple registration, followed by a cheek swab to determine your tissue type. If you’re a match for a patient, you may be asked to donate through either peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation or marrow extraction.

Becoming a donor means offering hope to patients with life-threatening conditions like leukemia or lymphoma. Your willingness to join the registry could give someone a second chance at life, making a profound impact with a simple act of kindness.

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

Register today to give the gift of hope to those battling blood cancer.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

