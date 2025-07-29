Saving Lives with Christ's Family Clinic

Partnering to Save Lives

Christ's Family Clinic provides high-quality, compassionate healthcare to uninsured adults in our community. We offer comprehensive primary care, preventative services, specialty referrals, and limited dental care—all in an atmosphere of dignity and respect. Our mission is to ensure that every adult, regardless of background or income, has access to the medical care they need.

We are proud to partner with Earl Young’s Team to register new potential donors for patients with blood cancer (like leukemia and lymphoma) and blood disorders (like sickle cell disease and aplastic anemia) who need matching blood stem cell donors. Anyone in good health and between the ages of 18-55 can order a FREE at-home swab kit to enter the registry to potentially help a patient in need. For more information, go to: www.earlyoungsteam.org



