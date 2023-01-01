Register nowMake a gift
Fairmont State University is giving students and staff the opportunity to register to be a potential bone marrow donor. By registering with DKMS through this virtual drive, you could be matched with blood cancer patient in need of a transplant.

Each year, more than 17,000 people with blood cancers and blood diseases are in need of a lifesaving transplant. Only 30% will find their match through a family member leaving 70% relying on the national bone marrow registry.

If you are 18 to 55 and in good health, registration is simple. Fill out the virtual registration form and a swab kit with instructions and pre paid label will be sent directly to your home. Once completed, you will be on the registry and available as a potential match for a patient searching for their cure.

Lifesaving starts with you!

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

