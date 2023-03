Etech's Story

Since the son of a former Etech employee was searching for a matching donor in 2013, Etech has been raising awareness and registering new potential blood stem cell/bone marrow donors. With only 2% of Americans in the donor pool and 15,000 patients currently searching for matching donors, we hope you will join Etech in providing second chances. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give someone a second chance at life!

Casting for a hero. DKMS.