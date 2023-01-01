Epic Systems and DKMS Epic Systems is partnering with DKMS to add donors to the National Marrow Donor Program through DKMS.

Casting for a hero. DKMS.

If you are between ages 18-55 and in good health, please complete this registration form and a swab kit will be sent to you. There are 15,000 people every year whose doctors are searching the registry hoping to find a compatible donor. You could be that one for someone to have a second chance at life. Although it is rare to be called to donate, it does happen. DKMS covers all costs of donation including reimbursing for lost wages, travel, and child care while donating. The two processes include Peripheral Blood stem cell donation 80% and bone marrow donation for infants or young patients 20%.