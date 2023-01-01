Register nowMake a gift
Ellie's Bone Marrow Registry Drive

About 9 years ago, my little sister was diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia. She needed a bone marrow transplant, and was fortunate enough to have a match. That match was me, and she is perfectly healthy today! However, most people don't have a match sleeping in the room next door, or even in the entire world. The more donors we register the more lives are saved! You could be the hero that makes a difference for someone in need. A simple, painless and quick cheek swab puts you on the national bone marrow registry for the rest of your life!

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

