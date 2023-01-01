ELGA Credit Union Share the Love

Our organization has joined DKMS in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Registering as a potential donor or making a financial gift can help save lives. While registration is free, every gift you make helps us recruit more potential lifesavers. A donation of $45 offsets the cost for one registration and ensures that DKMS can continue to register as many donors as possible to save as many lives as possible. There are more ways to support our fight against blood cancer, help spread the word to inspire your family and friends to register with the world's largest Bone Marrow Registry organization.

DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. Visit dkms.org to learn more about our mission.