My Story with Millie

As a baker, it's always exciting to do birthday cakes because I truly feel it's a blessing to celebrate another year lived. Last November, I was contacted by Amelia's (affectionately known as Millie) mom to make a cake for her ninth birthday. She asked for a cake very similar to my daughter's tenth birthday cake because Millie loved those colors too! I had baked cakes for the family before so I knew exactly what flavor she liked. I knew that the family had been back and forth to doctors trying to determine why Millie was experiencing some unexplained symptoms. I was excited to bring a little joy to an uncertain time.

Two months later the family updated that Millie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and was in a fight for her life. My heart sank at the news. As a parent, I could only imagine how life altering that news must have been. Millie immediately started chemotherapy. I felt like I needed to DO SOMETHING. I soon learned that what Millie needed most was a donor for a bone marrow transplant. You see, each one of us has an unrelated genetic twin. Finding that person (or someone as closely matched as possible) would give Millie the best chance at winning this fight! Unfortunately, I also learned that only 2% of Americans are registered as potential donors so the search for a donor would be a challenge. I signed up as a potential donor as soon as I could. Now I want as many people as possible to do the same.

Anyone in good health, who is interested and between the ages of 18-55 can sign up to be a potential donor for Millie or someone like Millie. The best part is registering is SIMPLE and FREE. You don't even have to leave your house. You register online and DKMS will mail a kit to your home. A cheek swab is all that is needed and you then return the package right away. YOU just might be ONE person who can help Millie celebrate more birthdays! Take time today to register and then share this campaign with family and friends!

LaToya Harris

Owner I Baker

Eat The Crumbs, LLC