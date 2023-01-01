Earl Young's Team

Earl Young's Story

Ever since Earl Young won his battle against leukemia, the U.S. Olympic track and field gold medalist has hit the ground running. His mission is simple: To give more blood cancer patients the second chance at life that he was so grateful to receive.

On September 16, 2011, Earl, then 70 years old, learned he suffered from an aggressive form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.“They said I had three months to live if nothing was done,” he explained. “Two very defining times in my life were winning the gold medal in Rome in 1960, and getting a cancer diagnosis in a doctor’s office in 2011.”

Fortunately, a matching donor was located, and in January 2012, Earl received a transplant that cured his disease.

Go to www.earlyoungsteam.com for more information.




