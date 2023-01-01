Register nowMake a gift

Earl Young's Team

Register for this drive

Earl Young's Story

Ever since Earl Young won his battle against leukemia, the U.S. Olympic track and field gold medalist has hit the ground running. His mission is simple: To give more blood cancer patients the second chance at life that he was so grateful to receive.

On September 16, 2011, Earl, then 70 years old, learned he suffered from an aggressive form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.“They said I had three months to live if nothing was done,” he explained. “Two very defining times in my life were winning the gold medal in Rome in 1960, and getting a cancer diagnosis in a doctor’s office in 2011.”

Fortunately, a matching donor was located, and in January 2012, Earl received a transplant that cured his disease.

Go to www.earlyoungsteam.com for more information.


DKMS Contact Person

Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH