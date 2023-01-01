The Drescher's Story

My name is Will Drescher, I’m a senior at Lovejoy High School. I chose to do a virtual swab drive as my senior project because my uncle, David Whitson, received a bone marrow transplant from a donor found through the donor registry. His donor, Allie, registered at a drive on her college campus 4 years before David was diagnosed. If she had not taken the opportunity to register, David would not be here with us today. Hopefully through this project, I can get many more donors registered so hopefully many more lives can be saved. I also hope this project brings awareness. When my uncle was diagnosed with Leukemia, we really didn’t have much information on the donor process. Throughout his battle, we learned so much about it and I think one of the biggest surprises to me was how easy it is to register to be a donor: fill out some information and swab the inside of your cheek…that’s it! My goal is to get at least 222 people to register. Seems like such a random number, right? Well it’s actually a very meaningful number. A kindergarten student in our Lovejoy Community was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. His birthday is February, 22nd and I wanted to use that special number as our community is thinking and praying for this courageous boy as he battles Leukemia. If you are between the ages 18-55 and in good health, please complete the registration form and a swab kit will be sent to you.

