Art's Story

Art is an active husband, father and small business owner. His commercial masonry business keeps him busy, as well as his work teaching the next generation the art of masonry. Art loves to spend time outdoors, hiking, fishing, hunting, scuba diving and traveling with his family. Receiving a leukemia diagnosis was a shock to Art, his family and friends. Art’s doctors shared that his best chance of survival is a blood stem cell transplant. Without a donor in his family, Art must rely on a donor from the donor registry for a second chance to grow old with his wife, make family memories and celebrate milestones with his children. If you are between the ages of 18-55, come by to sign up as a potential donor and be placed in the registry- the process is easy! It takes about 6 minutes and involves understanding what happens IF you are found to be a matching donor. All you need to do is fill out a form and swab your cheeks. YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Art or someone else’s husband, father, son, brother or friend!



DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

