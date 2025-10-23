Register now Make a gift
Do it for Dana: Be the Match that Brings Hope

Help us find Dana’s Match

Dana Crawford is an educator, principal, wife, mother, and Gigi to her grandbabies. Dana loves spending time with her family and playing with her grandbabies. Before being diagnosed, she was a hardworking principal invested in supporting the education of many for over 20 years. Dana has been diagnosed with Myeloproliferative neoplasm and is currently pre-myelofibrosis, and the symptoms have made her unable to continue doing the work she loves.

By joining the registry, you aren’t only supporting Dana but giving hope to all the patients that are looking for their match. By signing up today, you could be the hero to a patient anywhere in the world and give them a second chance at life to continue spending time with those they love most.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

  • Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form
  • Get a free swab kit sent to your home
  • Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

There are Two Ways you can Donate


DKMS Contact Person
Peter Hannon
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
peterh@dkms.org347-931-0036
