Darren's Story

Darren is 62 years old and recently retired. Darren and his wife purchased 14 acres and a home in the country that they are working on renovating and improving including building a pond and creating their dream home. Darren was recently diagnosed with AML and does not have a matching donor in his family. YOU just might be the ONE person who can provide someone like Darren a second chance at life.

Casting for a hero. DKMS.