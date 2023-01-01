Register nowMake a gift

Darren Keyser

Darren's Story

Darren is 62 years old and recently retired. Darren and his wife purchased 14 acres and a home in the country that they are working on renovating and improving including building a pond and creating their dream home. Darren was recently diagnosed with AML and does not have a matching donor in his family. YOU just might be the ONE person who can provide someone like Darren a second chance at life.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

