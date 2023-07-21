Let's Help Blood Cancer Patients Find Their Match

More than 15,000 people are currently in need of a life saving bone marrow transplant to treat their blood cancer or blood disease. Unfortunately, only 30% will find that match within their family - the rest must rely on a stranger from the national bone marrow registry.

This is where you come in! You can join the registry and see if you are a match to a patient currently in need. Simply fill out the online form through this link and a swab kit with instructions will be sent to your house for free. Swab the inside of your cheeks and send it back using the pre paid label.

Life saving starts with you. Learn more about what it means to donate in the video below.