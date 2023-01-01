Register nowMake a gift

A Donor for Dak and Others

Register for this drive

Dak's Story

Dak is 4 years old and loves playing outside with his friends and family. Sporting events are constant for Dak’s family, Dak plays t-ball and football and his Dad is a 7th grade Highland Park Middle School basketball coach and Highland Park High School Freshman football coach and Assistant softball coach. Dak’s recent leukemia diagnosis was a shock to this family and has caused Dak to spend weeks in the hospital. Dak’s treatment will include a bone marrow/blood stem cell transplant. Heritage matters when it comes to finding a matching donor. The donor pool is not diverse making it difficult for Hispanic patients, like Dak, to find a donor. Signing up as a potential donor takes a matter of minutes and involves understanding what happens IF you are found to be a matching donor and swabbing the inside of your cheeks. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give someone like Dak a second chance to get back to playing sports with his friends and going fishing with his family.

Make A Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
Make a Gift

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH