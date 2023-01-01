Cynde's Supporters

Register nowMake a gift

Our organization has joined DKMS in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Registering as a potential donor or making a financial gift can help save lives. While registration is free, every gift you make helps us recruit more potential lifesavers. A donation of $45 offsets the cost for one registration and ensures that DKMS can continue to register as many donors as possible to save as many lives as possible. There are more ways to support our fight against blood cancer, help spread the word to inspire your family and friends to register with the world's largest Bone Marrow Registry organization.

DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. Visit dkms.org to learn more about our mission.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

