Colorado School of Mines

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Sigma Kappa Hosts Annual Donor Drive

The Zeta Pi chapter of Sigma Kappa adopted the philanthropy of DKMS after the passing of our sister, Jennifer Rothamel, in 2008. Since then, our chapter has had held 13 drives, had 2100+ people swab, and 23 donors! We continue to partner with DKMS and Genny's Hope to encourage people to swab and help

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It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
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Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
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