Colorado School of Mines

Sigma Kappa Hosts Annual Donor Drive

The Zeta Pi chapter of Sigma Kappa adopted the philanthropy of DKMS after the passing of our sister, Jennifer Rothamel, in 2008. Since then, our chapter has had held 13 drives, had 2100+ people swab, and 23 donors! We continue to partner with DKMS and Genny's Hope to encourage people to swab and help