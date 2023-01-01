Register nowMake a gift

CSCWS Bone Marrow Donor Registration Drive

In honor of Jewel Hurte

On October 16, 2021, the Colby-Sawyer Women's Soccer team will wear orange ribbons in support of those affected by blood cancers. More than 175,000 new cases are expected in the United States each year, and blood cancers account for approximately 10 percent of all new cancer cases diagnosed.

The team joins sophomore Sophia Loranger and asks that, in honor of brave individuals like Jewel Hurte, our friends, family, alumni, and campus community take the quick and easy step of signing up to join the DKMS bone marrow registry.


DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors. You can visit dkms.org to learn more about their mission.

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

