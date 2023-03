Courtlynn's Story

At just 15 years old I was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. I need a lifesaving bone marrow transplant to get back to the things I love the most, like playing soccer and softball for the Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots, tending to my cattle business, hanging out with my dog, Ty, and all of my family and friends.

If you are between the ages of 18-55 you could potentially save a life,my life, by ordering a free kit to be sent to your home.