DKMS welcomes Charlotte as a new home We're excited to have you join us in the fight against blood cancer!

When looking for a new DKMS location, Charlotte immediately stood out. Not only is Charlotte developing rapidly, but the diversity of the community, the population, and business opportunities made Charlotte an easy yes. Charlotte truly is a big city with a small town feel, and that was just what we needed to further our mission of giving more second chances at life.

People in Charlotte are open-minded and willing to go out of their way to help others - the perfect combination when looking for potential blood stem cell donors and supporters.

We look forward to working with the people and the many businesses located in Charlotte and invite everyone to support our fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders!

Registering as a donor is a quick and easy process - request your kit in the mail, swab your cheeks, and send it back. A quick 3 minutes could be the difference needed to provide patients with blood cancer and blood disorders a second chance at life!