Christy's Journey

Meet Christy Lazarus



A loving wife, mother of two, NICU nurse, and cherished friend, Christy’s life changed unexpectedly in May 2026 when unexplained bruising and encouragement from her husband (who is a doctor) led her to seek medical attention. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia with PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria), a rare and serious blood disorder.



After undergoing multiple bone marrow biopsies and countless tests, Christy learned that a bone marrow transplant is her best chance for survival. She is preparing to begin her transplant journey later this year, facing weeks of hospitalization, chemotherapy, and recovery with incredible courage and strength. Christy is surrounded by communities who know and love her deeply from her hometown in Upstate New York to San Diego and now Superior, Colorado.

Now, Christy needs the help of others. By joining the DKMS registry, you could become the life-saving match that she, or another patient battling a blood cancer or disorder, is desperately waiting for. Registration only takes a few minutes, but it has the power to change a life forever. If you are healthy and between the ages of 18 and 55, with just a simple mouth swab, you can join the donor registry and make a difference.