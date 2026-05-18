Swab with Christopher's Challenge

Christopher’s Challenge is a not-for-profit organization established in 1998 to continue the lifesaving work of bone marrow transplants. The purpose of Christopher’s Challenge is to educate, draw awareness and type potential bone marrow donors through DKMS.

Christopher's Challenge is named in honor of Christopher Costello, a young man from Webster, New York, who was suffering from leukemia and in need of a bone marrow transplant. In order to increase the number of people in the Bone Marrow Registry and find suitable bone marrow donors, Christopher's Challenge was established. Through Christopher's Challenge, the initial blood testing saw over 1000 people from the Rochester community added to the registry.

To learn more about the two ways to donate if chosen as a match, please see the graphic below: