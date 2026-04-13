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Chai Aysola's 2026 Stem Cell Donor Drive

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Join us in the fight against blood cancer.

My name is Chai Aysola, and I am an Indian medical student. I am also a newly registered Donor with DKMS. As of 2026, I am highly motivated to raise awareness, increase the number of potential registered donors, and raise funds to benefit the blood cancer patients around the world who could benefit from the efforts and decisions made by DKMS. As a present New Yorker, and having lived in and visited multiple countries in my life, I believe I can be a connection between various countries to make an impact for patients and families battling life-threatening cancer.

Our goal with this Virtual Drive which will start on Saturday April 13, 2026, is to register a minimum of 100 new donors, and to raise a minimum of $10,000 directly with DKMS to make a serious difference in the lives of these dear patients. Every donation will receive an official receipt/confirmation. Updates for all achieved milestones will be provided daily to those in support of this international virtual drive.


DKMS Contact Person
Donor Recruitment
sorah@dkms.org332-294-6248
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