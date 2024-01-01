Register now Make a gift
Cleveland Clinic 2024 Picnic

Register for this drive

Cleveland Clinic is partnering with DKMS for the fight against blood cancer!

  • Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health)
  • Enter your contact information
  • Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
  • Send it back with the pre-paid label.


DKMS Contact Person

Corey Alston
Corey@dkms.org

This Pride Month, Take Action: Request a Swab Kit to Register as a Potential Blood Stem Cell Donor.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

