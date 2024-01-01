Skip to main content
Virtual Drives
Cleveland Clinic 2024 Picnic
Cleveland Clinic is partnering with DKMS for the fight against blood cancer!
Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health)
Enter your contact information
Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
Send it back with the pre-paid label.
DKMS Contact Person
Corey Alston
Corey@dkms.org
This Pride Month, Take Action: Request a Swab Kit to Register as a Potential Blood Stem Cell Donor.
