Swabbing for Carlie Jo

Help Carlie Jo Find Her Match

Carlie Jo is from Miles, TX and is a recent Central High School graduate, active in the PaulAnn Church youth group and a frequent soloist at church services. In April, Carlie Jo was diagnosed with B-Cell leukemia. Her plans to attend the pre-nursing program at Texas Tech in the fall are on hold as she undergoes intensive treatment. The best chance for Carlie Jo to live out her dreams of being a ‘regular college student’ and becoming a nurse is a blood stem cell transplant. Without a perfect matching donor in her family, Carlie Jo needs to rely on a total stranger. Join a lifesaving team, YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Carlie Jo or someone else’s daughter, sister or friend.