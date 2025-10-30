Join the DKMS Registry with Cara; you could be someone's hero!

I registered to donate in 2011 when I was a college student. Growing up, I would watch my mom donate blood religiously every 8 weeks, and once I became eligible, I tried to follow her example. I felt that if I was able to help another person in need - why wouldn't I?

For DKMS, the registration process was so easy, and I once again found myself thinking, "why not?" I had honestly forgotten that I was on the registry until I got the call that I was a match last September. I had just learned the month prior that a former neighbor had passed away from a rare type of blood cancer, waiting on a donation.

The entire process was much easier than I initially imagined, and it was an honor to be able to participate in a peripheral stem cell donation. I left my donation day in awe of what science is capable of and inspired by the inherent humanity in the process. Together, we really can delete blood cancer.

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a bone marrow transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry

There are Two Ways you can Donate