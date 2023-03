Swabbing for Calvin Davis

Calvin is a 9th grader at South Salina High School is Salina, KS. He was diagnosed with MDS and is currently in need of a transplant. Calvin loves to play basketball, run track and listen to music. He is of course most looking forward to getting back to high school (he is taking online classes while undergoing treatments) and enjoying being a normal teenager. We hope the community can come together to find a match for Calvin and other blood cancer and blood disease patients like him!