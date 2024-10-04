Calling Cencora Champions

Become a True Lifesaver!

At Cencora, our purpose of creating healthier futures guides everything we do - it's a promise we live up to every day.

We are thrilled to offer an amazing opportunity to make that commitment real by partnering with DKMS. DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to fighting blood cancers and other blood disorders.

Take action now by joining the stem cell registry today!

Simply sign up, and a swab kit will be sent directly to your home. Swab your cheeks at home - it's a simple process that holds the potential to save lives.

But don't forget, the impact begins when you return the kit. It's the first step towards becoming someone's lifesaver.

Your decision to register as a potential stem cell donor is more than a simple act - it's a symbol of hope for patients around the world.

Together with DKMS, we're extending our commitment to creating a healthier future to those who need it most!

Please share this link and help spread the word about this life-saving opportunity.