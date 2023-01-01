Callie's Story

Callie was crowned Toddler Miss Tennessee Elegance in January 2022 and has chosen DKMS as her platform to spread awareness! Callie's dad, Larry, has donated bone marrow twice in the last 6 years. The DKMS family has been so helpful to us during the donation process both times, and now we want to encourage others to register for possible donations of bone marrow, stem cells, and/or monetary donations. We also hope to end any scary misconceptions about the process that people may have. Only 30 percent of patients who need a bone marrow transplant have a matching donor in their families, so they then depend on registered donors to find possible matches.

Casting for a hero. DKMS.