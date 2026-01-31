Broeden is a bright, kind-hearted 17-year-old high school senior whose energy and personality light up every room.

On December 22, 2025, our lives changed forever. Broeden was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Since that day, he has remained inpatient at a Boston hospital, bravely facing every challenge that comes with this diagnosis as he prepares for a bone marrow transplant.

Broeden is an older brother to two younger siblings and a kid who thrives on movement and adventure, riding dirt bikes, biking with friends, and snowboarding whenever he can. Being active has always been part of who he is: strong, energetic, and constantly on the go. Watching him endure this journey with courage has been both heartbreaking and inspiring.





In the weeks leading up to his diagnosis, Broeden began experiencing unusual symptoms- weakness, body pain, and cognitive changes that were completely out of character. His mother, Kerynn Morss, trusted her instincts and brought him to the doctor for testing. His lab results showed dangerously low white blood cell counts, and he was immediately referred to Boston Children’s Hospital.

On December 22, Broeden and his mom traveled to Boston for extensive blood testing. Although the initial impression suggested a possible virus, the doctor assured them they would hear back within two days. Before they even made it home, Kerynn received a call no parent is ever prepared for. She was told to turn around and return immediately — leukemia cells had been found in Broeden’s blood.





When doctors spoke the words “Acute Myeloid Leukemia,” our world tilted. Suddenly, Broeden’s life revolved around scans, treatment plans, and impossible questions. We are learning to hold hope and fear in the same hand- celebrating small victories like a good appetite or a tolerated medication, leaning on humor to get through long nights, and finding strength in the love that surrounds him.

Broeden was hospitalized and officially diagnosed with High-Risk AML, an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow. While doctors were thankful it was caught early, the road ahead would be long and difficult. Broeden began chemotherapy on December 26 and will require continued treatment followed by a bone marrow transplant.



Right now, Broeden is in urgent need of a bone marrow donor. Despite searching the national and global registries, he currently has no matching donors. You can help by sharing his story and by registering to be a potential donor for Broeden and the thousands of other patients across the world just like him looking for their lifesaver.

Registering is simple, painless and could give Broeden — and others like him — a second chance at life.