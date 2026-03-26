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Brody Needs Your Help

Brody is a lively 14-year-old whose love for baseball and showing sheep with Anna High School FFA sparks joy. Recently, Brody and his family were faced with an unexpected diagnosis: an aggressive form of leukemia. Instead of time on the baseball diamond, Brody is in the hospital, courageously fighting for his health. His treatment includes a blood stem cell transplant — but with no matching donor in his family, Brody’s hope rests in the hands of a compassionate stranger for a lifeline, a chance to return to the life he misses. YOU can be that lifeline by getting swabbed with Earl Young's Team to be a potential blood stem cell donor for Brody or someone else bravely battling blood cancer.

Learn more about the two ways you could be asked to donate below:

DKMS Contact Person
Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
Tell us how we can better support your health journey.
patientengagement@dkms.org
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