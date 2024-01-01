Register now Make a gift
BNY Mellon World Cancer Day 2024

Together, we can make a difference.

Join the fight against blood cancer!

No matter which language you speak or which country you live in, there is one common enemy we should all fight together. That enemy is cancer - a critical health and human issue globally.

To honor World Cancer Day, BNY Mellon is partnering with DKMS to support the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

As a result - we encourage as many people as possible to join the blood stem cell donor register. If you haven’t registered yet, don’t wait any longer and become a potential lifesaver just now!

3 easy steps and you can potentially save someone’s life:

  • Sign up,
  • Swab on,
  • Save a life.

Use your social media, encourage your network to join this initiative. Let’s fight the blood cancer together!

We prepared virtual donor’s depending on your work location. If you are not from US, please choose your country and register under customized link:

DKMS Contact Person

Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

