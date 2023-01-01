Register nowMake a gift

Inspired by one of our senior leader’s experience and motivated through our Manchester office’s initiative, BNY Mellon is partnering with DKMS to support the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders and bring the campaign to the Pittsburgh campus.

The joint campaign’s mission is to advocate and spread awareness of blood disorders and cancers and treatments, and also provide the opportunity to join the fight and to register for the donor list through the provision of on-site noninvasive tests.

DKMS Contact Person

Iris Caldwell
iris@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

