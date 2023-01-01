Register nowMake a gift

Jordan's Story

Jordan's Story

Since a donor drive for a family friend in 2009, my family has been volunteering to raise awareness and register new potential donors with DKMS. In 2012, my Dad was found to be a matching donor and donated to a woman in her 60s in the UK. Since my Dad was a donor, saving a life has been on my bucket list so when I turned 18, I swabbed to be the ONE for someone in need. In December of 2020, I got the call. I was found to be a matching donor to a 64 year old woman battling leukemia. Of course, I said yes. I never thought twice about my answer. When it came time for donation day, I was nervous but ready. The process was simple - all I had to do was sit still and watch my favorite TV shows! Once they had transferred enough stem cells, and it was all over, I felt like I had done something special. I had done my part in helping to save this woman’s life. You, too, can give someone a second chance. It’s a simple cheek swab to start. You never know, you just might be the ONE!

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

