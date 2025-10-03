Austin College and DKMS are working together to fight against blood cancer and register more blood stem cell and bone marrow donors

By registering as a blood stem cell or bone marrow donor, you will be doing something that may seem simple but it can actually have a HUGE impact:

One that could change someone’s life forever!

Why Register?

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant is their only chance to survive but finding a matching donor can be incredibly difficult. By joining the stem cell registry, you're adding to a global movement where every new donor increases the chances that a patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant finds their lifesaving match.

Why You?

Because you have something unique to offer: Your tissue characteristics could make you the perfect match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant.

Everyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered can sign up as a potential donor.

There are Two Ways you can Donate

It’s Simple to Save a Life

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you’re in the registry





A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.