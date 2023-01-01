Register nowMake a gift
Every 3 minutes graphic

Ascension Borgess Virtual Drive

Register for this drive

You could be a lifesaver!

16,000 people annually are seeking a non-familial donor. You could be their hero. Join the DKMS donor pool today. If you are between the ages of 18-55 and in good health, please register, a swab kit will be sent to you with prepaid return postage.

Your colleague, Paige Davis, believes that, "A lot of people will look into if they have the time and are just sitting eating lunch". Is she right?

Make A Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
Make a Gift


DKMS Contact Person

Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH