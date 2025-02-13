Swabbing for Armita





Armita is a ray of sunshine – always in a good mood, full of energy and always there for her husband, family and friends. She loves tennis, dancing, kickboxing and, most of all, travelling. But her life changed abruptly when the 39-year-old was diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2024.

It quickly becomes clear that only a stem cell donation can save her life.

‘I'm a fighter and I love life. Even though my daily routine is currently dominated by chemo- and immunotherapy, I look to the future full of hope. My greatest wish? To get well again, travel and discover the world.’

Armita needs our help to make this dream come true. Every registration as a stem cell donor increases her chance of survival. You can help! Order a registration set and share this appeal with your network. Every single bit of support matters.

Armita and her family thank you from the bottom of their hearts.