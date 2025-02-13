Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift

For Armita

Register for this drive

Swabbing for Armita


Armita is a ray of sunshine – always in a good mood, full of energy and always there for her husband, family and friends. She loves tennis, dancing, kickboxing and, most of all, travelling. But her life changed abruptly when the 39-year-old was diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2024.
It quickly becomes clear that only a stem cell donation can save her life.
‘I'm a fighter and I love life. Even though my daily routine is currently dominated by chemo- and immunotherapy, I look to the future full of hope. My greatest wish? To get well again, travel and discover the world.’
Armita needs our help to make this dream come true. Every registration as a stem cell donor increases her chance of survival. You can help! Order a registration set and share this appeal with your network. Every single bit of support matters.
Armita and her family thank you from the bottom of their hearts.

DKMS Contact Person

Brian Mercedes
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
brianm@dkms.org646-951-4316

Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH