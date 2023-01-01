Register nowMake a gift

Ann Arbor Dental Care Registration Drive

Register for this drive

The bone marrow donor mission is close to our hearts because our friend, Zachary Perry, lost his battle to leukemia in 2020. We want to make sure that all patients have the opportunity to have life saving bone marrow transplants and we want to contribute to this mission by registering our community. We miss Zach everyday and we are honoring him with this drive.

As a dental office, we are in an ideal place to register donors. Our team of medical professionals is knowledgeable about the donation process and we can't think of a better place to swab the inside of your mouth than in a dental chair!


Facts that motivates us:

  • Blood cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths & kills more children than any other disease in the US
  • 16,000 people are looking for a non-familial donor in the US every year, 70% of patients must rely on perfect strangers to donate
  • Every 3 minutes in the US someone is diagnosed with blood cancer
Make A Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
Make a Gift

DKMS Contact Person

Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH