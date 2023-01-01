Ann Arbor Dental Care Registration Drive

The bone marrow donor mission is close to our hearts because our friend, Zachary Perry, lost his battle to leukemia in 2020. We want to make sure that all patients have the opportunity to have life saving bone marrow transplants and we want to contribute to this mission by registering our community. We miss Zach everyday and we are honoring him with this drive.
As a dental office, we are in an ideal place to register donors. Our team of medical professionals is knowledgeable about the donation process and we can't think of a better place to swab the inside of your mouth than in a dental chair!
Facts that motivates us: